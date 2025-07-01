It is the largest decline in the Global Dairy Trade Auction this calendar year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prices continue to drop in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 4.1% decrease across the board.

It is the largest decline this calendar year, following a 1% dip from the previous auction, and is the fourth consecutive event where the average price has decreased.

Whole milk powder, which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price, recorded the largest drop, plunging 5.1%, to an average of US$3859/MT.

This is after a 2.1% fall at the last auction.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – was down 1.7%, to an average of US$2718/MT.