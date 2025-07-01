This follows a 1.3% decrease at the previous event.
Cheddar was down 2.8%, to an average of US$4860/MT, after gaining the largest increase of 5.1% two weeks ago.
Butter dropped 4.3% to an average of US$7522/MT.
Anhydrous milk fat was not far behind, falling 4.2% to an average of US$6928/MT.
Mozzarella had a slight dip of 0.2% to an average of US$4790/MT.
On the positive side, lactose rose 4.2% to an average of US$1375/MT, and butter milk powder had the largest increase, a whopping 9.3% to an average of US$3124/MT.
At the previous event, lactose dropped 3.6% and butter milk powder was not available.
25,705 MT of product was purchased by 110 successful bidders, compared to 15,209 MT and 110 winning bidders last time.
On May 29, Fonterra announced an opening forecast farmgate milk price for the 2025/26 season of $10.00 per kgMS, with a wide forecast range of $8.00 - $11.00 per kgMS.
The forecast for the 2024/25 season was left unchanged at a range of between $9.70kgMS - $10.30kgMS -with a $10.00kgMS midpoint.