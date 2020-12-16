Dr Tim Mackle on winter grazing recommendations

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle. Photo / Supplied

Farmers and Government have to work together when it comes to environmental issues, because "we all want the same thing," DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle says.

"We do want a healthy environment but also healthy sustainable businesses that are thriving as well," Mackle told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Yesterday the Southland Advisory Group made recommendations to the Government's new National Environmental Standards for Freshwater.

The recommendations were presented to Minister for the Environment David Parker and Minister for Agriculture Damien O'Connor, and included amendments to intensive winter grazing practices, such as pugging and slope rules.

The Southland Advisory Group was a "great initiative" that DairyNZ had been involved with, but ultimately it was led by local farmers, "which is really how it should be," Mackle said.

It was good to be involved in making recommendations to the Government on improving winter grazing, and also ensuring "that the rules are workable on-farm," Mackle said.

While it was important for farmers to take a stand, it was also prudent to be constructive at the same time, Mackle said.

"What is the problem that's trying to be solved here? What is the problem that we do want to fix? And therefore what is the intent behind the rules?"

"By coming up with these rules which we thought were totally unworkable around pugging - what're we trying to fix? And then how can a Farm Environment Plan address those issues in a different way but still get the same outcome."

"That's essential what you need to do and that's what this group has come up with."

Also in today's interview: Mackle took a look back at a big year for the dairy sector and said he was proud of farmers who just kept on trucking during the "bumpy ride" of 2020.