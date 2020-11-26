DairyNZ's campaign to make farmers better bosses

Photo / File

DairyNZ's Good Boss campaign aims to get farmers talking about what it takes to be a good boss - and how they can be even better bosses.

"It's all about supporting farm owners and managers to be good bosses, to help build great work places and then hopefully we can attract more people and retain those people," Muir told The Country Sport Breakfast's Lee Piper.

Most importantly, the Good Boss campaign was about encouraging behaviour change in a way that didn't add stress, which was especially pertinent for 2020, as it had been "a pretty crazy year," Muir said.

"It's been hectic, so we're taking a lighthearted approach to hopefully give people a bit of a laugh as well as ideas on how they can become better bosses."

Muir said employees had "pretty consistent" ideas of what made a good boss - somebody who communicated, offered opportunities for growth, and was authentic.

"We can all smell the dirty rats, so bosses who are who they say they are go down very well with staff."

Bosses didn't have to make massive changes overnight, Muir said.

"Little changes have a big impact ... like taking 10 minutes when you're driving over the farm in the ute to actually ask an employee 'how is it going with your job? What would make it more fun for you? What would make it more enjoyable?' And really listening to their answer - and then based on that, making a little change."

"People really value that."

This year's theme for the Good Boss campaign was "Make Time for your People" and was being run via social media with a series of cartoons, Muir said.

