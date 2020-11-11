DairyNZ's Step Change programme to help farmers with three challenges

Photo / File

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

DairyNZ's Step Change programme aims to help farmers with three challenges, says Sharon Morrell.

"We're wanting to really help farmers with climate change and water quality, while at the same time recognising profitability as a key factor in providing farmers options for what they can do to meet those challenges," Morrell, who is DairyNZ's Acting GM – Farm Performance, told The Country Sport Breakfast's Lee Piper.

Part of the Step Change programme was a "Know your numbers" event that would help farmers identify key profit and environmental numbers for their business.

These were taking place around New Zealand throughout November, "to help farmers to know what their key numbers are in those three areas," Morrell said.

"At those events we're looking to reference farmers' own numbers against regional averages [in order to] think about the future."

Listen below:

The programme had been well-received by farmers already, even though Step Change was "at the beginning of the journey," Morrell said.

"I think it's helping to give farmers insight. If you know a little bit more, then you can know what's what and do the stuff you want to and find out where you can take things. So I think it has been well received in that regard – in growing some understanding."

Find out more about Step Change here.

Also in today's interview: Morrell gave a brief overview on how the year had been going for farmers and also an update on the latest from the regions.