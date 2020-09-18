Unlike gathering around a TV, streaming is often a solo experience - especially if you're viewing via a phone or iPad.

But it's just got a bit more communal.

Disney has today started trialing a new GroupWatch feature for its Disney+ streaming service in New Zealand and Australia.

GroupWatch, which began beta testing in Canada earlier this month, gives Disney+ subscribers the ability to co-view any series or movies from Disney+ with their family and friends.

At the moment the test is limited to Disney+ subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand but is expected to roll out to other markets internationally later in the year, the company says. Til then Americans will have to wait. It's a rare occasion where we get a feature first.

With GroupWatch, Subscribers can invite up to six people (each must already have a sub to the $9.99/month Disney+) by clicking on the GroupWatch icon found on a title's details page from the Disney+ mobile app or web.

Once the GroupWatch invite has been accepted, participants can watch together across any device, including compatible connected TV devices, Smart TVs, mobile and tablets, or web.

While in a GroupWatch, participants can share emoji reactions to everyone's screens and all participants have the ability to pause or rewind as part of a synced viewing experience.

Netflix has yet to rollout an equivalent feature, although third-party apps like Scener can be used to sync viewing and chat.

Earlier this year, Amazon gave US subscribers to its Prime Video service the ability to invite up to 100 other members into a viewing session.

Amazon's Twitch service, which specialises in game streaming, added a similar "Twitch Party" style service.