A sixth Amazon warehouse employee has died from Covid-19, the company confirmed.

George Leigh, 59, who worked out of Amazon's Bethpage distribution center in New York died from the disease on April 9, CNBC reported.

"We are saddened by the loss of an associate who had worked at our site in Bethpage, New York," Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski said in a statement. "His family and loved ones are in our thoughts."

Amazon is facing growing pressure to release data on Covid-19 infections within its workforce.

Tensions have been growing between Amazon and its warehouse workers nationwide over safety conditions.

A dozen Amazon workers told CNBC that they were terrified to go to work during the pandemic, while others expressed frustration over how their employer has responded to the threat of the coronavirus.

Some Amazon employees have added a badge to their Facebook profile picture that reads: "I can't stay home, I work at Amazon."