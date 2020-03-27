Sign up to our daily Covid-19 newsletter for essential advice and a full summary of the day's news and developments. Register or sign in here and select Top News Stories

Broadband traffic is now a third above normal, and climbing towards Chorus' maximum capacity.

The dominant copper line and UFB fibre operator said broadband traffic on its network reached another all-time high on day two of the lockdown.

It peaked at 3.03 terabits per second (before various records set over the past week amid the lockdown frenzy, the previous record was the 2.6Tbps hit during the Rugby World Cup 2019).

Chorus says that is still "comfortably within" its maximum peak capacity of 3.5Tbps.

But broadband use is now 34 per cent above where it sat before the Covid-19 outbreak.

And it's still climbing as people swap email or shouting across the office for much more bandwidth-intensive video chat, usually over home connections that lack the efficiencies of corporate networks.

The rise in online learning will also be a factor.

So will a marked increase in (cough) recreational online pursuits on the sly.

And Chorus points out there was a one-off factor involved in yesterday's surge that was not related to the outbreak: an upgrade to the hit game Call of Duty was released.

The likes of Microsoft, Slack and Zoom have all reported record use for their video chat and collaboration tools. Microsoft Teams has now become that company's fastest-growing product, ever.

Despite a surge in daytime traffic, the evening remains the most data-intensive time - despite streaming giant Netflix reducing its bit rate (tied to picture quality) earlier this week to cut the amount of bandwidth the service uses by some 25 per cent.

As new behaviour patterns settle during the lockdown, Chorus expects traffic levels to reach a steady-state - although it hasn't said when.

Retail telcos like Vodafone, Spark, 2degrees and Vocus had voice-calling congestion problems on Tuesday and Wednesday, easing later in the week, while Vodafone had broadband outages on Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon.

Chorus said this morning that it "continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another also remain congestion-free."

Friday saw the network operator reaffirm its full-year earnings guidance as demand for broadband ncreases during the Covid-19 crisis.

Chorus also said its capital expenditure would full as it freezes most field work and UFB connection for the duration of the lockdown.

It also but a scheduled wholesale price increase indexed to inflation on hold.