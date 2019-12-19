Foxton has joined the long line-up of towns with a fast-charging station for electric vehicles. The Foxton station is unique in that it has two stations with room for two vehicles to charge at each station. You can find the station on Clyde St, by the Memorial Hall.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said the district was honoured to be part of the partnership that is making these stations possible in Horowhenua and Kāpiti.

"There is a surge in the use of electric vehicles as we move into the future."

He said it was fitting for this piece of very modern technology to be placed in the heart of historic Foxton.

Advertisement

"Foxton is on the cusp of exponential growth and these charging stations are another reason for Foxton to become a destination. This will be well used and they are a great addition to the town."

Donald Love from Miramar came over for the official opening of the Foxton stations in support of the effort and test drove one of the stations by charging his car for the journey home.

Four electric cars can charge at the any one time in Foxton.

Alan Gaskin, the chief operating officer at ChargeNet, said there is no need for people to have what he called range-anxiety because there are now enough stations around the country to keep a car going and going.

"There are now charging stations along State Highway 1 every 75km or so, the full length of the country. We are very pleased with these stations and hope to open two more in Shannon in the first few months of next year."

Charging your car here will cost about $10. The charge will last for 100km and takes 20 minutes to complete as the stations pumped at a whopping 50,000 watts (households have 2000 watts).

Donald Love from Miramar was the first person to charge his electric car at the new fast charging station in Foxton.

The number of electric passenger vehicles doubles each year in new Zealand and technology is also forging ahead. "Soon we will have more powerful batteries and charges that can last up to 300km."

The new stations are the result of a partnership between Horowhenua District Council, Kāpiti District Council, ChargeNet NZ and Electra Ltd. This partnership received $245,000 from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) last year so nine stations could be installed throughout Horowhenua and Kāpiti.

Levin has a charging station in the New World carpark and Shannon will get two charging stations next year.

Advertisement

Electra said it is moving away from the use of fossil fuels and will offer owners of electric vehicles cheaper off-peak rates to charge their vehicles at home.