They may not "crack the internet", but each week two Taupō women give it a good shake.

On Facebook, recipe blogger Anna Cameron has 106,000 followers and Vanya Insull has 67,500. They are also on Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and post blogs from their own websites.

They both say they are following their passion, but enough people engage online when they post a recipe to generate an income that is edging closer to what they used to earn pre-kids.

READ MORE:
Influencers quit social media two weeks after begging for money for an African trip
Ice cream truck owner wins

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.