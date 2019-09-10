Apple will launch Apple Arcade - a "Netflix for gaming" - worldwide including New Zealand on September 20.

The service will cost $8.99 a month and offer unlimited access to 100 games via the internet. They'll be a one-month free trial.

The games (see sample list below) are billed as new and exclusive but do include twists on some familiar franchises, including Pac-man.

By launching before the end of this month, Apple has snuck a march on a rival "Netflix for gaming effort" - Google's Stadia, which was first previewed in March but has yet to launch.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Apple TV+ streaming launching in NZ: How it stacks up

Apple says Arcade will be available from its App Store from September 20, with all of its games playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade games can all be played offline, and a single subscription includes access for up to six family members with Family Sharing.

Some games will support controllers, including Xbox Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth, PlayStation DualShock 4 and MFi game controllers, in addition to touch controls and Siri Remote, Apple says.

The catalogue will exceed 100 games in the coming weeks as new titles are introduced, Apple says, with more games to come every month. Apple Arcade will be available on October 1 on iPadOS and tvOS 13 and in October on macOS Catalina.

Apple Arcade games will include:

• "Ballistic Baseball" from Gameloft, is an action-packed arcade baseball game that captures the intense battle between pitcher and batter in live head-to-head multiplayer matches.

• "ChuChu Rocket! Universe" explodes as Sega launches the beloved ChuChus into a universe of strange and wonderful planets with over 100 mind-bending puzzles.

Advertisement

• In "Exit the Gungeon" from Devolver, players must escape a collapsing hell dungeon as increasingly perilous obstacles and opponents stand in their way.

• "Overland" from Finji, is a post-apocalyptic road trip adventure where players fight dangerous creatures, rescue stranded travellers and scavenge for supplies to survive.

• "PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE" from Bandai Namco, is a brand-new arcade experience featuring a four-player Battle Mode where the last PAC-MAN standing wins.

• In "Projection: First Light" from Blowfish, players follow the adventures of Greta, a girl living in a mythological shadow puppet world as she embarks on a journey of self-enlightenment, helped by legendary heroes from ancient cultures along the way.

• In "Rayman Mini" from Ubisoft, Rayman has been reduced to the size of an ant! Players use insects, mushrooms and plants to run through the world as quickly as possible or try over and over again to achieve the perfect score.

• In "Shantae and the Seven Sirens" from WayForward, players explore a vast sunken city and battle the Seven Sirens in the Half-Genie's most thrilling adventure yet.

• "Skate City" from Snowman brings the heart and soul of street skating to life with multi-touch controls as city streets become the ultimate skater playground.

• In "Sneaky Sasquatch" from RAC7, players live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular, everyday Sasquatch stuff like sneaking around in disguise, raiding coolers and picnic baskets, playing golf and more.

• "Steven Universe: Unleash the Light," is an original Cartoon Network game, co-written by Rebecca Sugar, where players pick their favourite characters, choose which Gems are in their party, unlock awesome new abilities and equip alternate costumes in the ultimate mobile role-playing game (RPG).

• "Super Impossible Road" from Rogue Games, is a futuristic, high-speed racing game where players master hairpin turns on courses that twist and coil over beautiful galactic backdrops.

• "The Bradwell Conspiracy" from Bossa, is a beautifully stylised conspiracy adventure thriller with a humorous twist.

• In "The Enchanted World" from Noodlecake, players help a young fairy piece together a magical world torn apart by dark forces.

• "Various Daylife" from Square Enix, is a brand-new RPG from the creators of "Bravely Default" and "Octopath Traveler." In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, players explore a newly discovered continent while living life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.