Facebook has crashed for Kiwis across the country as the social media giant faces loading issues around the globe.

Users are unable to load the Facebook site on desktop, while others on the phone app cannot refresh, comment, or post any new statuses.

"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on getting this fixed as soon as we can," the error message on Facebook reads.

Messager also appears to be down for some users.

The outage appears to be global, with users from New Zealand, Australia, Washington, Hawaii, Dubai, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines experiencing issues.