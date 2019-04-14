If someone could tell you when you are going to die, would you want to know?

What if that someone was actually a computer programme?

UK scientists have trained artificial intelligence to evaluate if people are going to die, reports Newstalk ZB.

However, before anyone starts freaking out about SkyNet and terminators, this technology could actually help save lives.

Michelle Dickinson told Francesca Rudkin that these machines are finding patterns and evaluating whether you are going to die of a chronic disease.

"Things like diabetes and cancers, it can predict whether or not you are going to get them base don your lifestyle and potentially offer you solutions such as losing weight or lowering your cholesterol."

The discovery was made in a recent study, where AI was fed health data from half a million people in the UK, and then tasked the AI with predicting if people would die prematurely.

The study found that the AI that had "machine learning" made far more accurate predictions than other models.

Previous studies have found that AI can predict whether babies will get autism and the risk of having a heart attack or stroke.