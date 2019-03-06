2degrees has promised not to raise prices on its residential broadband plans this year.

The company's consumer boss, Scott Taylor, positions the move as a dig at Spark and Vocus-owned Slingshot, which both raised their copper broadband prices late year, and Vodafone - which raised pricing on all its residential broadband plans by $3 a month in March.

All where passing on price increases from network wholesaler Chorus.

"If you're a current 2degrees customer, we'll swallow the cost on this one," Taylor says.

The 2degrees exec says his company last put up its residential broadband pricing in January last year.

It currently charges $85 a month for an unlimited plan, or $75 if you have a pre-paid mobile with 2degrees too.

According to a market filing by 2degrees' parent company, the Toronto-listed Trilogy, it now has 78,000 broadband customers.

That puts it neck-and-neck with Trustpower, and well behind the top three in fixed-line broadband: Spark with around 700,000, Vodafone with around 400,000 and Vocus (owner of Orcon, Slingshot , Flip and 2Talk) with around 200,000.

Taylor says 78,000 broadband customers (54 per cent of whom are on UFB fibre, the rest on copper) represents a four-fold increase since 2degrees entered the broadband market by buying Snap in 2015.

He says the company wants to accelerate growth, however. He's hoping a new partnership with an international player, which is under wraps until Friday, will boost things along.