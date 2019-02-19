Spark's half-year profit fell 5.6 percent to $153 million, with $9m in costs associated with its recent "agile" restructure and a postponed Southern Cross Cable dividend blamed for the dip.

Ebitda increased 7.2 per cent or $33m to $489m.

Revenue slipped $7m to $1.75b.

The Southern Cross Cable, in which Spark is the major shareholder, has faced its first trans-Pacific competition this financial year with the launch of the Hawaiki Cable, backed by rich listers Sir Eion Edgar and Malcolm Dick.

