Australia's major political parties where targeted in a cyber-attack by a "sophisticated state actor", Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

A hack on Parliament House was disclosed on February 8.

Today, Morrison revealed targetted information held by political parties.

"Members will be aware that the Australian Cyber Security Centre recently identified a malicious intrusion into the Australian Parliament House computer network," Morrison said in a national security statement in the House of Representatives.

"During the course of this work, we also became aware that the networks of some political parties, Liberal, Labor and Nationals have also been affected," Morrison said.

"Our security agencies have detected this activity and acted decisively to confront it."

Morrison told Parliament there is no proof the cyber-attacks have led to electoral interference, but that the Australian Electoral Commission is being briefed and any political party will be provided support.

Morisson did not name any nation-state in his speech, citing a need for operational secrecy.

Last week, a spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said media reports that Chinese government-backed hackers may have been behind the attack on Parliament House were "part of a larger smear campaign against China."