Futurist Ray Kurzweil says that by 2029, computers will have human-level intelligence.

After consulting experts, I've come up with a number of other pending tech landmarks.

I know it will seem far-fetched that some can be achieved within the next few decades, but then again people have a history of under-estimating the pace of technology change.

• 2029: The Singularity

• 2035: Autocorrect works properly

• 2040: First TVs with more than three HDMI jacks

• 2045: First conference phones that don't sound like you're underwater

• 2050: iPhone cables that don't fray after three months

• 2055: Paywave in all stores

• 2060: Editable tweets

• 2065: First seamless Sky Go stream

• 2145: Ability to copy and paste more than one thing at a time

• 2220: First smartphone with a battery that lasts more than a day