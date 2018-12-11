British private equity outfit Apax Partners has upped its bid for Trade Me to $6.45 a share, valuing the company at $2.56b.

Trade Me's board says shareholders should take the offer, which is subject to shareholder, Commerce Commision and Overseas Investment Office approval. However, with Trade Me still open to counterbids, the recommendation could be a ploy to put the heat on rival suitor Hellman & Friedman.

Apax made an indicative bid of $6.40 a share on November 21, valuing Trade Me at $2.54b.

American private equity company Hellman & Friedman quickly followed with a $6.45 bid, which Apax matched today.

Trade Me chairman David Kirk says the company's board unanimously recommends shareholders accept Apax's cash offer, "subject to an Independent Advisor's report concluding that NZ$6.45 per share is within or above its valuation range and in the absence of a superior proposal."

The ball is now in Hellman's court to raise its offer.

A Trade Me spokesman tells the Herald that Hellman has until the shareholder vote on Apax's offer, scheduled for April, to formalise its indicative $6.45 bid into a binding offer, or raise it.

With both suitors offering $6.45a share, he said the board had recommended Apax's offer over Hellman's simply because it was the only one formally on the table at this point.

Trade Me says the conditions of the Apax bid allow it to "consider a superior proposal," though it will now be on the hook to pay the Brits a $19.1m break fee if it does go with another bid.

The auction site' 10,000 or so shareholders may have been hoping for a king-hit raise from Apax today, rather than simply matching Hellman's offer.

But the word from analysts was not to expect any big leap from the $6.40/share indicative offer (as has duly been the case).

Three factors kept things muted.

One was that Apax's indicative offer was subject to due diligence, but given Trade Me is a listed company with comprehensive public reporting, it's unlikely the process uncovered any surprises, Craigs Investment Partners' Stephen Ridgewell said.

A second was that while a rival offer has landed in the meantime - a $6.45 a share bid from US private equity outfit Hellman & Friedman, valuing Trade Me at $6.56b - Ridgewell described it as a "tepid" counter-offer.

There was speculation across the Tasman that the action could get limper, with Apax and Hellman merging their offers into a combined bid.

The third is that, so far, no trade buyer has stepped up - a development Ridgewell sees as necessary to energise the bidding war. China' Alibaba, which has entered other markets via acquisition of an incumbent, is seen as one possibility - but far it's been silent. Global trade and political tensions are probably not helping on that front.

Trade Me shares closed at $6.12 yesterday, having closed as high as $6.24 since the initial Apax offer.

The company has not given any date for Hellman to make a binding bid, but says it will be after it's completed due diligence.

Shareholders won't vote on the offer until next April. Briefing documents will be sent to investors in March.

Trade Me says it has been advised that the acquisition is expected to be funded with equity committed by the Apax Funds and third-party debt financing. That is, the leveraged buy-out scenario favoured by private equity players.

Earlier this week, long-time Trade Me chief executive Jon Macdonald, who had been due to depart this month, said he would now stay on into the New Year as the bidding war continues.

Ridgewell says Trade Me sale is shaping up to be a good result for investors, but bad for New Zealand capital markets. The NZX lost Xero as it went ASX-only in the January, and software company SLI Systems is poised to be sold to a Texan outfit. Yesterday saw developments that will likely lead to the sale of Restaurants to a Mexican suitor, and the the Derek Handley-founded Snakk Media go bust.

On August 22, Trade Me said it was distributing $100m via a 22 cents per share special dividend, as the online auction company announced it turned over more than $250m for the first time to deliver a 3.9 per cent increase in net profit for the year to June 30 of $96.6m.

Trade Me was founded by Sam Morgan in 1999.

Morgan sold it to Fairfax in 2006 for $700m. The Australian publisher, in turn, floated Trade Me in late 2011 at a $1.07b valuation.