A rarely known timesaving iPhone hack has blown the minds of thousands of people online.

Krissy Brierre-Davis shared on Twitter a snapshot of her iPhone saying she felt "duped" about a keyboard hack she never knew about.

"If you click and hold the space bar, you can move the cursor instead of trying to drag the cursor itself with your fat thumb.

"How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick?," she asked.

How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped. pic.twitter.com/2RfRhI4Y1X — Krissy Brierre-Davis (@krissys_kitchen) November 18, 2018

Many were left gobsmacked after seeing the post and tried out the hack on their own phone. They were pleased to find the trick actually worked.

This is LIFE CHANGING INFORMATION. pic.twitter.com/deD3AO5QEZ — Very legal, Very cool Meri (@dresserlook) November 19, 2018

OMG. This is like gliding your scissors across wrapping paper 💀🔥🙌🏼 — Andrew Lee (@andrewdlee) November 19, 2018

I was today years old when I learned this! — CEE! (@_candiiM) November 19, 2018

Others shared that it was old news and that it has been known by people for a while.

Wow you’re old — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) November 18, 2018

One Word: manuals. — Mockingbird (@Uncle_Zeno) November 18, 2018

One person explained that it only works on specific iPhones. He also revealed another hack on being able to highlight words using the same tip.

Unless this is from iPhone XR, all iPhones (post iPhone 6S sans iPhone SE) showcase this behaviour on entire keyboard. Just that the action isn’t click and hold but a deep press for hover and a deeper press for text selection. — no (@SuperRetina) November 19, 2018

Not only can you do that but while dragging the cursor, you can press down a little harder and can highlight a word or a sentence. pic.twitter.com/THnOLeLUVz — Momo (@momodoe_) November 19, 2018

Someone claimed it worked on other phones as well.

Works in Android too! — James Brown (@ibjhb) November 19, 2018

This game-changing hack could save you lots of time when writing your next long social post.