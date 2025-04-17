“AI-powered scams are making it harder for people to distinguish legitimate offers from fraudulent ones, whether through fake product reviews or convincing countdown timers on e-commerce sites,” Anderson said.
He said Kiwis should avoid impulse buying by verifying deals, and cross-checking domain names and reviews before clicking on social media ads.
People should also use secure payment methods with fraud protections instead of direct bank transfers or cryptocurrency, he said.
In response to scams, Microsoft said it had introduced new in-product safety controls.
Anderson said the “Fraud-resistant by Design” policy introduced in January meant Microsoft product teams must perform fraud prevention assessments and implement fraud controls as part of their design process.
He said consumer awareness and vigilance was the most powerful tool to tackle scams, backed with technological solutions.
“The battle against scams will continue, and we remain committed to empowering consumers to protect themselves and their data.”
Microsoft said in the year to April it had thwarted US$4 billion ($6.74b) in fraud attempts globally.
“AI has started to lower the technical bar for fraud and cybercrime actors looking for their own productivity tools, making it easier and cheaper to generate believable content for cyberattacks at an increasingly rapid rate,” the tech company added.