I used AI to bet on horse-racing. Here’s what happened

26 minutes to read
Financial Times
By Oliver Roeder

Scotty “Pick Six” McKeever and I drove at illegal speed along a wide Florida highway in his black pick-up truck, talking about horses. We were running late. We’d got lost on our way to the

