The Government will cut $89.8 million in the 2025/26 financial year from its “business, science and innovation” programmes and a total of $212m through to 2028/29, according to Budget 2025 documents.

“This savings initiative reprioritises existing funding from the Science, Innovation and Technology portfolio and Economic Growth portfolio to support the implementation of initiatives to reform the science, innovation and technology system,” the Government says.

As previously announced, Callaghan Innovation is being defunded from June 30, along with various existing funds and grants.

Crown research institutes and science organisations are in for a shake-up. There are plans to merge the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences Limited (GNS Science) with the National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), which is also acquiring the MetService as a subsidiary.