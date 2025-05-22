Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology

Budget 2025 and tech: $212m in cuts to existing programmes as funds ‘reprioritised’; Elevate mini top-up; modest spending on new agencies confirmed

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

KiwiSaver cut, Best Start means-tested, $6.6b for business. Nicola Willis’ Budget aims for growth but warns of slow wages and high unemployment. Video \ Mark Mitchell

The Government will cut $89.8 million in the 2025/26 financial year from its “business, science and innovation” programmes and a total of $212m through to 2028/29, according to Budget 2025 documents.

“This savings initiative reprioritises existing funding from the Science, Innovation and Technology portfolio and Economic Growth portfolio to support

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.