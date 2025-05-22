Legislation will be introduced in the final quarter of this year for a new advanced technologies public research organisation (PRO), details of which are still pending. It will be established in 2026.
There was $20m allocated for the establishment of the new PROs ($10m in 2025/26 and $10m in 2026/27).
On the flipside, Budget 2025 earmarks $24.6m for costs associated with the “disestablishment of Callaghan Innovation”, which had about 350 staff (some of whom will move across to the new PROs and the new advanced research agency being established in 2026).
Tech-friendly foreign investment agency
More broadly, $21.2m has been allocated in Budget 2025 and each of the three following years for a previously announced push to make New Zealand a more attractive target for foreign investment.
A new agency established with the funding will “have a particular interest in investing in science, innovation, and technology,” the Government says.
State of Gracefield
The same amount was allocated for “operational and management costs” of the Gracefield Innovation Quarter - that is, Callaghan Innovation’s research campus in Lower Hutt.