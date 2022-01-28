Apple will add the ability for iPhone owners to use Face ID while wearing a mask. Photo / Getty Images

Apple will roll out a beta update for iPhones that's set to fix one of its most infuriating problems of the past two years.

The tech giant will add the ability for iPhone owners to use Face ID while wearing a mask without the need for an Apple Watch.

"Face ID is most accurate when it's set up for full-face recognition only," Apple said in a statement with the release of iOS 15.4 beta.

"To use Face ID while wearing a mask, iPhone can recognise the unique features around the eye to authenticate."

Users will need iOS 15.4 beta to access the new feature, then go into their Settings, select 'Face ID & Passcode' and select the 'Use Face ID with a mask' option.

Well this is new 🤔 (iOS 15.4 Beta 1) pic.twitter.com/MSe7hmPGlR — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) January 27, 2022

Unfortunately, though, the feature will only be available if you've got a newer device, 9to5Mac reports.

"Based on our testing, the 'Use Face ID with a Mask' feature is available on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max," according to the site.

"On the iPad side of things, we've confirmed that the 'Use Face ID with a Mask' feature is not supported on the 2018 iPad Pro models."

If you've got an older device, there is another option, though it's a bit less convenient. Apple rolled out support for unlocking your iPhone with your Apple Watch while wearing a mask last year.

Apple is also testing the ability for Face ID to recognise glasses that you wear regularly alongside a mask.

"Using Face ID while wearing a mask works best when it's set up to recognise each pair of glasses you wear regularly," the company said.

"Face ID with a mask doesn't support sunglasses."

Other new features in the last beta update include new emojis, as well as the ability to copy text from objects using the camera while in the Notes or Reminders apps.