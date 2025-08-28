Advertisement
AI job impact grows: 14% of business decision-makers cite AI in job losses

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A survey found 14% of business leaders attributed job losses to AI, while 45% of AI adopters reported a reduction in new hires. Image / Getty Creative

An increasing number of New Zealand business leaders are attributing job losses to artificial intelligence, according to the AI Forum’s annual survey.

The survey found 14% were in that camp this year, up 7% from last year.

Adding to the impact, 45% of artificial intelligence (AI) adopters reported a reduction

