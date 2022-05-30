Taste of Pasifika kicks off this Friday for a month-long celebration of all things Pacific. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland's much loved Pasifika Festival - revamped as Taste of Pasifika this year - is kicking off with a night of musical performance and fashion.

This year's event will be markedly different to the traditional festival, usually held at Western Springs Park, after Covid-19 restrictions forced it to be cancelled in March.

The new Taste of Pasifika was born as a result and will see several Pacific-inspired events, activities, shows and foods and crafts highlighted at various venues around Auckland throughout next month.

Food stalls, performances and arts and crafts stalls will still be a feature this year and will be located at a number of key events next month.

Pasifika Showcase: Friday, June 3

TOP starts off with the Pasifika Showcase this Friday at The Cloud on Queens Wharf, downtown Auckland, from 7pm to 10pm.

It is set to be a beautiful tribute to the Pacific Islands and its peoples; with cultures being honoured through traditional siva, contemporary dance and live musical performances.

Some of New Zealand's most loved Pasifika musicians will take to the stage too - with performances from Adeaze's Naina Tupa'i, Vince Harder and Samoan diva and powerhouse singer Bella Kalolo.

The event will close off with a fashion show that is expected to show off some New Zealand's most exciting Pasifika and Māori designers.

The designers and labels set to feature on Friday night are Campbell Luke by Dr Bobby Luke, Panikeke, Alexandra Simpson, Sweepstake Winners by Julia Ford, Talosia by Talosia Haulangi, Saint Fina by Seraphina Wood, Lepou by Failepou Peni, Susana Tasi and Little Mamas & Papas by Kelly Grant.

Super Saturdays: June 4, 11 and 18

This year's event also encourages our people to get up and get moving in Super Saturday events being held over three weekends at The Cloud, the Vodafone Events Centre and at the Auckland Zoo.

Director of Ura Tabu Pacific Dance, Charlene Tedrow, will take participants through the Mind Body Session being held at The Cloud, Queens Wharf, this Saturday between 8am and 9am.

This year's revamped Pasifika festival - Taste of Pasifika - will still features lots of cultural performances and siva. Photo / Dean Purcell

Next Saturday will see former boxer turned life coach, Dave "Brown Buttabean" Letele showing off more of his fast dancing footwork at the Vodafone Events Centre in South Auckland.

The event runs from 8am to 1pm next Saturday and will see a special class for children at the start of the session; before a Poly Zumba class kicks off ahead of an Xtreme Hip-Hop class for the adults.

Later on, anyone who ever wanted to see a strong-man competition will be in for a treat; as those tipped to be strong Pacific athletes battle it out at the Taste of Pasifika Strongman (and) Strongwoman competition.

The last Super Saturday event will take place next to Pasifika's traditional home in Western Springs - at the Auckland Zoo.

A Poly Zumba session will kick things off before a "Poly Spice" class introduces some spicy siva from the South Pacific with teacher Atina.

Sunday Soul Sessions: June 5, 12 and 19 at various locations

And although the official New Zealand music month wraps up tomorrow, some of the country's much loved Kiwi and Pacific artists will be showcasing their singing talents in the dedicated Sunday Soul Sessions organised as part of Taste of Pasifika.

The three events - held on each respective Sunday in June - will be held at The Cloud this Sunday and at Lilyworld Cafe, at Mt Smart Stadium, next week and the week after.

Some of the big names due to take the stage include Brotherhood Musiq, Tone6 and Kiwi favourite Ardijah.

Others included on the programme this Sunday are EM, Jacom, Piki, Te Reo & Rob, Saylene Tanielu and Thomas Stowers.

For more information on all the events, visit the Taste of Pasifika 2022 website.