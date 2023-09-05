Former Vanuatu prime minister Sato Kilman has been picked by his fellow MPs to fill the top job again. Photo / Kelvin Anthony, RNZ Pacific

By RNZ

Four-time Vanuatu prime minister Sato Kilman has been picked for the top job for a record fifth time, ending Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau’s nine-month reign as leader of the government.

In a secret ballot among MPs, Kilman received a total of 27 votes, while Kalsakau got 23 votes. It follows a motion of no confidence in Kalsakau last month.

Kilman, 65, was the deputy PM in Kalsakau’s government before being removed in May. At the time, Kalsakau had stated that Kilman’s dismissal was for “stability of the coalition government”.

“Mr Speaker, first and foremost I want to say a big thank you to the members of parliament and the political parties that supported the change in government,” Kilman said yesterday. “Thank you.

“But thank you even more for standing your ground and for ensuring that democracy prevails in Vanuatu.”

Earlier yesterday, Vanuatu’s Supreme Court dismissed an appeal against the removal of Kalsakau.

Sato Kilman with opposition supporters outside the Vanuatu Supreme Court in Port Vila. Photo / RNZ Pacific / Kelvin Anthony

Last month the opposition grouping, led by former prime minister Bob Loughman, brought a motion of no-confidence in Kalsakau.

They garnered 26 of the 49 votes cast, but the Speaker ruled they had not reached what he considered the minimum 27 required for a successful motion in the 52-member House.

Loughman’s group appealed to the courts, which last week ruled in their favour, but the Speaker appealed against that decision.

The dismissal of the appeal brought an end to Kalsakau’s tenure and triggered the election of the new prime minister.

Kilman was sworn in immediately after the vote on Monday evening.

He is expected to announce the composition of his new cabinet later this week.