Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon congratulates Samoan PM-elect, as former PM Tuilaepa calls for recount

Vaimoana Mase
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Samoan politician La'aulialemalietoa Polataivao Schmidt, 59, is set to be sworn in as the next Samoan PM. Photo / FAST Party

Samoan politician La'aulialemalietoa Polataivao Schmidt, 59, is set to be sworn in as the next Samoan PM. Photo / FAST Party

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was among the first world leaders to send well wishes to Samoa’s new prime minister-elect La’aulialemalietoa Polataivao Schmidt after a landslide win in the country’s general elections.

The congratulatory messages have been overshadowed by chaos on the ground in Samoa, where opposition leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save