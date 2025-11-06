Babies under the age of 12 months and pregnant women are exempt.

“Travellers identified with symptoms of measles upon arrival at any point of entry will be assessed and detained, as required under public health regulations.”

People planning to fly to Samoa who become sick or symptomatic of measles are urged to defer travel.

Passengers advised to show proof of immunisation

Travellers are also being “strongly advised” to carry proof of measles immunisation to be shown on request by border or health authorities.

Physical vaccination certificates are accepted - as are those stored on a mobile device, as long as there is a verifiable QR code on it.

Then Miss Samoa Fonoifafo McFarland-Seumanu, a NZ-registered nurse, pictured in 2019 during Samoa's nation-wide measles vaccination campaign. Photo / UNICEF Pacific

People who develop symptoms consistent with measles after arrival - including fever, cough, red or watery eyes, runny nose and a rash starting on the face and spreading to the body - are being told they will need to isolate at home or in their accommodation and seek prompt medical attention.

“Travellers and crew entering Samoa are advised to comply with all requirements stipulated in this travel advice at all ports of entry,” the health ministry said.

“The Ministry of Health appreciates your full co-operation and patience as we work together in preventing the spread of and minimising the impact of communicable diseases in Samoa.”

The current outbreak in New Zealand has identified 17 confirmed cases of measles - 14 of whom are no longer infectious.

In the latest update yesterday, Health NZ Te Whatu Ora said, however, that that figure would likely grow as 16 people considered as contacts were symptomatic of the virus.

Director of public health Dr Nick Chamberlain pushed the message that vaccination remained the best protection.

‘Cannot afford another outbreak that affects Samoa’ - David Seymour

He said someone who was immune could walk through a room full of people infected with measles and “effectively be bulletproof”.

Whereas someone who was not immune had a 90% chance of catching if even if there was only one infected person in the room.

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour speaks to media about the current measles outbreak, outside Auckland Grammar School, last weekend. Photo / Vaimoana Mase

The New Zealand Government is also mindful of stopping a spread to the Pacific, given the deadly consequences of the last epidemic.

Speaking at Auckland Grammar School on Saturday - where the school community was being offered tests for measles on site - Acting Prime Minister David Seymour said that was another key reason for authorities moving fast to stop the spread of measles here.

“At the forefront of our conversations at a government level over the last week has been: ‘We cannot afford another outbreak that affects Samoa’.

“It’s not only devastating for those people, [but also because] Samoa is a close friend,” Seymour said.

“We don’t want to see our relationship with Samoa damaged by anything - and especially not something as awful as this.

“And one of the reasons for stamping [measles] out in New Zealand is that we don’t want it to spread to our friends around the Pacific.”

