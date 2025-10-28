“Your action can save lives and protect our communities from another measles outbreak,” Samoan health authorities said.

Tu'ivale Luamanuvae of Lauli'i Village beside the grave of his three children who died of measles during the 2019-20 epidemic. Photo / RNZ

“Measles is a highly contagious and deadly disease, especially for young children. It can cause severe complications – including pneumonia, brain infection and even death.”

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora has this afternoon confirmed 11 known cases of measles around the country – a person in Northland, two in Auckland, one in Taranaki, one in Nelson, two in Manawatū and four in Wellington.

Australian authorities last week reported more than 130 reported cases so far this year, with half of cases being people aged 20 to 34 years.

Symptoms for measles include a high fever, cough, sore and watery red eyes, a runny nose and later, a blotchy rash that starts on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.

White spots may also show on the inside of an infected person’s mouth.

Samoa’s quick response is not surprising, given the deadly measles epidemic that hit the country in 2019 and early 2020.

Up to 5700 cases and 83 deaths were reported at the time. The majority of those deaths were of young children and authorities have said the actual number was likely to be higher due to underreporting.

Another viral disease

Samoa’s vaccination programme continues to push for high coverage. However, authorities had identified low immunisation rates in some village districts on the big island of Upolu.

News about another viral disease also comes as the small island nation continues to battle the mosquito-borne viral disease dengue fever.

Samoa has recorded seven dengue-related deaths since the beginning of the year and schools were shut down nationwide for several weeks as fumigation efforts were carried out.

Cook Islands authorities have also issued a travel alert related to the measles situation in Australia and New Zealand.

The Cook Islands’ health ministry, known as Te Marae Ora, said: “[We are] advising the public to take precautionary measures when travelling abroad, given the high level of travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand.”

