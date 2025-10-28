Health authorities in Samoa are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against measles. Photo / Government of Samoa
Pacific countries are starting to issue alerts, calling on people to get vaccinated against measles, as the number of cases rises in New Zealand.
Samoa is the latest Pacific Island nation to issue a public measles notice, alerting locals of the growing number of confirmed cases of measles in NewZealand and Australia.
With many people travelling regularly to and from New Zealand and Australia to the islands – as well as mutual travel between Pacific Island countries – measles-related travel alerts have also been issued.
Samoa moves to stop another deadly outbreak
“The ministry strongly urges all parents and caregivers to ensure that children under 2 years of age receive their routine measles vaccinations without delay at your nearest health facility.
“Your action can save lives and protect our communities from another measles outbreak,” Samoan health authorities said.
“Measles is a highly contagious and deadly disease, especially for young children. It can cause severe complications – including pneumonia, brain infection and even death.”
Health NZ Te Whatu Ora has this afternoon confirmed 11 known cases of measles around the country – a person in Northland, two in Auckland, one in Taranaki, one in Nelson, two in Manawatū and four in Wellington.
Australian authorities last week reported more than 130 reported cases so far this year, with half of cases being people aged 20 to 34 years.
Cook Islands authorities have also issued a travel alert related to the measles situation in Australia and New Zealand.
The Cook Islands’ health ministry, known as Te Marae Ora, said: “[We are] advising the public to take precautionary measures when travelling abroad, given the high level of travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand.”
Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and won the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.