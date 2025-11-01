“People are in quarantine because they’re at risk of getting measles. Bringing new people in there heightens that risk of measles spread,” she said.
She said ministers should show leadership.
“It’s fine to have photo opportunities that raise awareness,” she said. “It’s just that in this particular case, he didn’t judge the safety of that event adequately.”
Seymour had planned to get a serology test himself at the event.
He told reporters he was initially told the testing station would be open to a wider range of people.
“When we arrived here we got new information,” he said. “We responded to that to make sure everyone was safe at all times.”
“Yet what we’re doing is drawing attention to the efforts that are being made and the steps that people can take to ensure that we stamp out this outbreak and that education continues, two goals that are very important,” he said.
Seymour then told reporters double immunised people, such as himself, could be on school grounds, and that he would hope everyone attending was immunised.
Auckland Grammar School would be open on Monday to double immunised students he said.
– RNZ