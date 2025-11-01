Acting PM David Seymour speaking to media at Auckland Grammar School yesterday afternoon, as families arrived to get tested for measles. Photo / Vaimoana Mase

By Krystal Gibbens of RNZ

Labour’s health spokesperson says David Seymour organising a media event in a space where people were getting measles immunity tests showed poor judgement and put people at risk.

On Saturday, Seymour, the acting Prime Minister, went to Auckland Grammar School where about 300 students and teachers were getting serology tests done to check whether they’d had their measles vaccinations, after a case was identified at the school.

It is understood that a number of the people onsite being tested were considered close contacts and were in quarantine.

Labour’s Ayesha Verrall said Seymour showed poor judgement and created a risk of spreading the disease by hosting the event there.