Flights from Auckland to Samoa are in high demand this week, as Samoa celebrates 61 years of independence. Photo / NZME

Samoans are heading to the motherland in droves ahead of Independence Day celebrations this week, as the island nation is buzzing with excitement.

Flags and bunting have started to go up and locals are preparing to welcome an influx of visitors from overseas ahead of the official Independence Day on Thursday.

Independence - the day Samoa became free from New Zealand-administered United Nations trusteeship - officially happened in the month of January in 1962, but is observed in Samoa in early June.

Air New Zealand says overall, capacity on its Auckland to Apia flights in May stood at 151 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

The airline’s head of Pacific Islands, Brent Roxburgh, said they operated daily flights to Samoa and had seen a big jump in bookings this year.

“We’ve seen strong demand for our Auckland to Apia service in late May and early June around the time of Samoan Independence Day.”

He said the high capacity on the airline’s Auckland to Apia route was a “huge increase”.

“There are still some seats available; although flights are filling up fast. So we recommend customers get in quick to secure tickets if they are planning on travelling.

“We are looking forward to bringing customers to Samoa for the celebrations. Manuia le tuto’atasi o Samoa. (Happy Independence Day, Samoa).”

This year is the first time the special occasion will be observed since the Covid-19 pandemic saw Samoa’s borders shut to the world, as the island country worked hard to keep the virus out. Samoa reopened its borders fully again in August last year.

One of the big highlights is the Motherland Samoa 685 To The World concert at Apia Park this weekend.

The line-up includes some of Samoa’s most well-known artists - both local and international - including J Boog, HP Boyz, Lisi, Binna Butta, Lani Alo, Wayno, Mauto’atasi & Matalena, Zipso, Tree and Pacific Love Band.

Pacific legend and singing sensation Fiji also takes to the stage, as do Kennyon Brown, DJ Noiz, Tomorrow People, DJ 651, Donell Lewis, Rellek Brown, DJ Kayoz and DJ Wreckah.

New Zealand’s first Pacific Deputy PM travelling to Samoa

Deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni is flying to Samoa today to represent New Zealand at the island nation's Independence Day celebrations. Photo / Michael Craig

Among the many people heading to Samoa this year is Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, who is flying out today.

Sepuloni, who is part Samoan, is New Zealand’s first Pasefika deputy prime minister - making this trip particularly poignant.

“We share a longstanding and deep relationship with Samoa - not only as aiga and whānau of the Pacific region, but as two countries woven together by the Treaty of Friendship signed 61 years ago.

“Samoa became the first Pacific nation to achieve independence and as a daughter of Samoa, the significance of this milestone is certainly not lost on me,” she said.

Sepuloni joins other Pacific leaders invited to the celebrations and she acknowledged the special bond between New Zealand and Samoa, in particular.

“Our strong people to people links, long-standing cultural ties and common regional interests - such as combatting climate change and ensuring a safe and vibrant Pacific region - are but only a few important examples of areas of co-operation between New Zealand and Samoa.”

Sepuloni’s trip follows that of recent visits by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in August last year, and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who travelled to Samoa for bilateral meetings with the Samoan Government last month.

Minister Sepuloni’s programme includes a visit to the country’s Head of State as well as a meeting with Samoan PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and other members of the local Cabinet.