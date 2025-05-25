Speaking publicly for the first time, his daughter, Komal Nash, told the Herald it had been an overwhelming experience to see and hear about the many lives her father had touched in his work as a surgeon.

“He’s always been a hero to me, growing up. He came from nothing and made sure that I had everything in my life - he supported me with my education and gave me absolutely everything,” Nash, a lawyer, said.

“So seeing how many other people consider him their hero has been really touching and overwhelming.

“In a time of intense grief, it brings me a lot of comfort to know that he’s changed a lot of lives and saved a lot of people.

“My heart is broken, but I know he mended a lot of other hearts. I’m just a very proud daughter.”

The public memorial service for respected Auckland heart surgeon and philanthropist Dr Parma Nand, held at the Swaminarayan Complex in Papatoetoe, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Nand was also the father of 16-year-old twins Thomas and William and grandfather of Sierra, 3, and 1-year-old Rumi.

Nand worked as a cardiothoracic surgeon - specialising in surgeries on the heart, lungs and other structures in the chest - for about 30 years at Mercy Ascot and Auckland City hospitals.

His philanthropic work and drive to give back to his homeland of Fiji and other parts of the Pacific made him a well-respected figure in the region.

Cardiac surgeon Dr Parma Nand pictured in an operating room at Auckland City Hospital in December, 2006. Photo / Greg Bowker

In 2006, Nand organised a team of medical staff - including surgeons, specialists and nurses - to travel to Fiji to give free operations to locals who would otherwise not be able to afford it.

That first trip turned into the Friends of Fiji Heart Foundation NZ and over the years, a total of 15 missions to Fiji have taken place - resulting in more than 770 surgical treatments and 4200 screening assessments and associated services for Fijian residents.

From extreme poverty to sought-after surgeon

At yesterday’s service, many of the audience included members of the medical profession and those from different parts of the Indian, Fijian and Fijian-Indian communities.

Fellow cardiothoracic surgeon and friend, Dr Krish Chaudhuri, described Nand as more than a mentor - he was a brother.

The children of Dr Parma Nand, Thomas Nand (left), Komal Nash, and William Nand (right).. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Chaudhuri shared how Nand had emailed him an autobiographical summary of his life a few years ago.

Reading out his friend’s words, mourners heard about Nand’s humble beginnings in Fiji.

“I lived in extreme poverty with 10 siblings. We sometimes struggled to have food on the table.

“Our parents were small-time tailors with limited income. Our family income was supplemented by a small volume of 5 litres of milk to sell daily to township households.

“The milk was delivered approximately 4km away by bicycle every morning before school by my eldest siblings and later by myself.”

Despite school fees costing $3 per term, Nand was often dragged out of the classroom as his parents could not afford to pay them.

“We were probably the poorest family in the community.”

Chaudhuri acknowledged how Nand’s humble beginnings had pushed him to work hard in life - and never forgetting to give back to those in need.

The public memorial service for respected Auckland heart surgeon and philanthropist Dr Parma Nand, held at the Swaminarayan Complex Papatoetoe, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“When we look at his life story, we see that he may have started off as a pawn, but he made it to become the most significant piece on the chessboard - the king.”

A new scholarship for surgeons in Fiji

Chaudhuri revealed that over the years, he and Nand had discussed how financially difficult it was becoming to fund the annual missions to Fiji.

Instead, Nand thought it would be a good idea to start training doctors and surgeons from Fiji here in New Zealand, to improve their skills and ultimately carry out the life-saving operations themselves.

Nash said the family was passionate about that idea and organising a scholarship under Nand’s name.

“It’s like you’re teaching them to fish, so they can set up their own unit and be sustainable and not have to rely on these missions every year.

“He always spoke about going back to Fiji and helping the less fortunate.”

