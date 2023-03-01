Cyclone Judy causes destruction in Vanuatu, threat of new cyclone looms

Scenes of devastation on Epi Island. Photo / Malon Taun

Port Vila and Vanuatu’s northern islands are surveying the damage from Tropical Cyclone Judy, which is still threatening southern islands, while another storm is forecast to be on its way.

The islands of Erramango and Tanna were expected to be hit hard.

Vanuatu Meteorology said Tafea remained under red alert.

On Thursday morning local time the centre of the storm was about 245km south-east of Tanna and 150km south-east of Aneityum, the forecaster said.

Destructive hurricane force winds of 165km/h, gusting to 230km/h, were forecast to affect an area 30 nautical miles from the centre of the system and would continue to affect Tafea province on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were still expected over the northern islands.

An advisory has been issued for a tropical low west of the country, which has a high likelihood of becoming a cyclone.

The Fiji Meterological Service issued a gale warning for tropical depression 09F.

Vanuatu Meteorology said the low was about 535km west of Torres.

The potential for the tropical low to become a tropical cyclone within 24 hours and move towards the Vanuatu islands was high, it said.

Surveying the damage

There are no reports of deaths or serious injuries in Port Vila from Cyclone Judy.

Journalist Dan McGarry, who is in the capital, said the water supply - which was cut off as the system passed over - has since been restored.

McGarry said Port Vila residents prepared well for the storm but it was still quite an experience.

“It was a quite frightening at the time but having had a chance to take a look around town the place it looks a lot better than it did in 2015 for example when Cyclone Pam came through. That was a category five.

“There’s going to be a very large clean-up required. There are branches and leaves strewn everywhere.

“But, all in all, there were very few buildings damaged and even most of the larger trees managed to get through intact.

“And very thankfully we have no news of injuries or deaths.”

