Seasonal worker David Gasologa had dreams of earning good money overseas, with the hopes of making enough to return home to settle down with his girlfriend and start a family.

But those dreams were shattered when Gasologa and three fellow seasonal workers were killed in a fiery crash in regional Victoria, Australia, over the weekend. The others have been named as Alesana Anitele’a, 34, Aperaamo Tapelu, 25, and 28-year-old Darrick Amouta Peleti.

The burned-out van was found on Sunday by a member of the public, who called authorities about 7.45am local time.

It is understood the four men had been at a social gathering on Saturday night and were returning to their home in Mansfield when the crash happened.

In Samoa, Gasologa’s girlfriend of almost five years, Vaelei Von Dincklage, had just arrived at work on Monday morning when she got an unexpected phone call.

“David had put me as his emergency contact. Hence they called me and told me the news - confirming his involvement in the accident and that he didn’t make it.

“I wish there was anything that I could do to bring him back.”

David Gasologa and Vaelei Von Dincklage.

Gasologa, from the village of Falefa, had only been in Australia since July - something his partner said he was very excited about because he had always wanted to work overseas.

That work also included a stint in New Zealand before they met at a Catholic church event in 2019, Von Dincklage said.

Devoted son, brother, friend

“He had a goal to work in one of the seasonal worker schemes ... to earn as much as he can so that when he returns, he would ask for my hand in marriage and settle [down] with me.

“But I guess it’s never going to happen now.”

David pictured with his parents, mum Mafo'e and dad Olo Gasologa, and namesake nephew David Fiti at the airport before leaving for Australia in July.

Von Dincklage described a young man who was devoted to his mother and father, Mafo’e and Olo Gasologa, and his eight sisters - all of whom adored and were very protective of their only brother.

In their own relationship, Von Dincklage said she was the spoilt one.

A few months ago, she took part in the Miss Samoa pageant, stepping out as Miss JADS Samoa. She was a favourite among fans and known for her humour and bubbly personality.

“He was one of the people who encouraged me to participate in the pageant, saying that the pageant is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a girl, so I must make the most of it,” she said.

Vaelei Von Dincklage was a Miss Samoa contestant this year. Photo / JADS Samoa

“He said he would never want me to lift a finger - he would do everything for me. I don’t know how or when I would be able to let him go completely or even heal from this whole ordeal.

“Watching how he was taken from me doesn’t make it any easier.”

His last words

The last time the couple spoke was on Saturday night.

“He wanted to stay on-call with me and so we did. We teased each other like we used to, he asked how my day went and [asked] if I had received the money he sent for my lunch and bus fares to work and home.”

She explained that she was home alone at the time.

“His last words to me that night were: ‘Sleep now. I’ll watch over you’. I only said: ‘Bye - love you’. I never knew it would be our last phone call and last time to ever see each other again.”

David Gasologa leaves behind eight sisters. His partner, Vaelei Von Dincklage, stands in place of him before a prayer service for him this week.

Victoria Police are continuing investigations into the crash and the circumstances leading up to it.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir told local media the men had consumed alcohol at the get-together that night before deciding to go home.

He said it appeared the driver had lost control of the vehicle before it crashed into an embankment and caught fire.

Weir said that particular stretch of road was not well-travelled and that the area was known as a high-traffic corridor for kangaroo and other wildlife - although whether that was a factor in the incident was simply speculation at this stage, he said.

Von Dincklage acknowledged the families of the three other men killed in the crash and hoped they would find comfort and peace to accept their loss.

She also urged those Samoans working overseas to take care of themselves wherever they go.

“Please be careful.”