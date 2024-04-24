Vini Watkins is the first member of her family to serve in the New Zealand military. She is in Gallipoli for the Anzac Day commemorations. Photo / NZDF

A young Samoan-Kiwi is among those set to perform at the Anzac Day commemorations in Gallipoli this year - and will lay poppies on behalf of her friends and family back home.

Vini Watkins is a member of the New Zealand Defence Force Māori Cultural Group who will play a part at the ceremonies on the Turkish peninsula today.

“There’s not one ounce of Māori in me, but I love it,” she said.

“They encourage me to be myself and also to share my language and practise some of the things I do. It’s a very safe place for me.”

Watkins is one of the 40-strong NZDF contingent who travelled to Turkey last week ahead of the big day. The group is facing issues after some of their luggage - carrying formal service dress uniforms and band instruments - did not arrive in time.

The group had travelled through Dubai, where there was unprecedented flooding, and airport disruptions resulted in some of the contingent’s checked-in luggage failing to accompany them to Istanbul.

As a result, there may be a reduced role from the Kiwi contingent in today’s services. The Māori Cultural Group, however, will be singing waiata with a guitarist supporting their performance.

Watkins, who grew up in Christchurch, served in the NZ Army between 2009 and 2022 and now works for Army General Staff in Wellington as a civilian.

‘A huge weight of sadness and grief’

She is the first member of her aiga (family) to serve in the New Zealand military. Although she does not have any family connections to Gallipoli, she acknowledges the connection she feels to the place and will be laying poppies on behalf of her family.

“The whole nation suffered - whether directly or indirectly. It’s just our core, especially the military. Anzac Day is the one special day you commemorate.”

A solemn rededication and remembrance ceremony held on the Gallipoli Peninsula, last year, at the place where New Zealand Maori Contingent made its camp before the bloody assault at Chunuk Bair during World War I. Photo / Sergeant Vanessa Parker

As part of their trip, the contingent went on the battlefield tours organised for members to learn more about those who were involved in the battles of 1915.

Watkins said she felt a “strong connection” to the land and what happened there more than 100 years ago.

“It’s surreal. It’s breathtaking how beautiful the place is, but a tragedy when you think about what people went through.

Emotions ran high during a solemn rededication and remembrance ceremony held on the Gallipoli Peninsula last year. Photo / Sergeant Vanessa Parker

They also visited the site of the Maori Pah, where 477 Māori contingent of the NZ Expeditionary Force was mostly based. The site is just below a former firing line north of Anzac Cove.

The Māori Battalion arrived on the Peninsula on July 3, in 1915, making camp below No.1 Outpost, which was occupied by 10 Australian Light Horse at the time.

The contingent was officially recognised in a rededication ceremony at Gallipoli last year and remembered for their bravery and sacrifice during the assault on Chunuk Bair - only 60 men remained by the time of the evacuation of Allied Forces from the Peninsula.

The others had either died or been evacuated as battle casualties.

Watkins described what it was like to be there - and while there, they sang a song.

“I felt just a huge weight of sadness and grief at the pah,” she said.

“But it was balanced singing the waiata. It made me think of uncles and how they were bringing their morale up through waiata.”

Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and picked up the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.