Māori Battalion honoured at Gallipoli

Emotions ran high during a solemn rededication and remembrance ceremony held on the Gallipoli Peninsula. Photo / Sergeant Vanessa Parker

A Maori Battalion camp at Gallipoli has been officially recognised in a rededication ceremony attended by over 100 Defence Force personnel, descendants of former soldiers and Defence Minister Andrew Little at the First World War battle site on Sunday.

The 477-strong Maori Contingent of the New Zealand Expeditionary Force arrived on the Peninsula on 3 July 1915 making camp below No.1 Outpost, occupied by 10 Australian Light Horse at the time. The campsite became known as the “New Zealand Maori Pah.”

Defence Force personnel perform a Haka at the end of the ceremony. Photo / Sergeant Vanessa Parker

The unit is the first Maori contingent to fight on foreign soil and is remembered for bravery and sacrifice during the assault on Chunuk Bair. By the time of the evacuation of Allied Forces from the Peninsula, only 60 men remained – the rest either dead or evacuated due as battle casualties or due to sickness.

A member of the Wellington Mounted Rifles, who joined the battalion for an attack on Table Top, wrote: “The hymn ‘Jesus Lover of My Soul’ [Au e Ihu] was sung in Māori, to a tune of their own. The parts blended beautifully. The chaplain in a splendid voice sang the solo, the rest supplying the obligate... My squadron stood around silent listening intently. There was something about… the tune and the scene that brought tears to the eyes, and yet as we listened we felt that they and we could go through anything with that beautiful influence behind us.”

Descendants of those who fought at the site at Gallipoli attended the ceremony. Photo / Sergeant Vanessa Parker

The hymn was sung at the ceremony as it was that night before the assault on 6 August 1915.

During the service, a replica King’s Colour of the Pioneer (Maori) Battalion was paraded and the Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Kevin Short, addressed those who had gathered for the emotional service.

“This place has great historical significance for Māori, and to everyone from every country with connections to this place,” he said.

“We are grateful to the Gallipoli Historic Parks Directorate for making the installation of the information sign that marks the site possible.”

Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Kevin Short, addressed those who had gathered for the emotional service. Photo / Sergeant Vanessa Parker

Following the service on Sunday, a stirring haka was performed by the NZDF Māori Cultural Element, which echoed through the natural amphitheatre, mirroring scenes from 108 years earlier.

The NZDF contingent is in Türkiye to support Anzac Day commemorations at the Anzac commemorative site and New Zealand memorial service at Chunuk Bair.