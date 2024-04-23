The Gallipoli campaign helped define NZ's sense of nationhood. Our animation explains how it unfolded and how it forged the Anzac spirit.

The New Zealand Defence Force’s presence at the dawn service at Gallipoli is now uncertain after their bags containing instruments and uniforms were lost in transit.

This would be an unprecedented event caused by the chaos of the Dubai floods last week.

Dubai International Airport underwater after heavy rains produced flooding in UAE and deaths in Oman. Photo / via X

Newshub reported that 65 bags were lost which included instruments and uniforms. So far the airport has located 35 bags and is working to get them to Gallipoli on time.

At this stage, the group do not have anything they need to participate in their ceremonial role at the Dawn Service.

New Zealand Defence Force lead John McLeod told Newshub he thinks it will be the first time they have not participated.

“I’ve never experienced this,” Mcleod said.

“All I can say though is no Gallipoli experience the same, they’re always very different, always a privilege to be in the space.”

The Chunuk Bair ceremony will still be taking place, just scaled down, thanks to generous offers by our counterparts across the ditch.

The band is reportedly using spoons as drums as they try to hurriedly replace the instruments and Australia is offering their bugler for the Chunuk Bair service if necessary.

The New Zealand Chunuk Bair commemoration will take place with the arrival of the bags or not, however, it may have to be scaled back.

The NZDF has been approached for comment.



