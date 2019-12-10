Three Stratford Golf Club members have won the Vin Young trophy.

The team played in the 2019 champions of champions competition held at the Stratford Golf Club.

Team members were senior champion Jordan Anderson, intermediate champion James Smithson and junior champion Greg Anderson.

Greg says he was excited to win.

"I'm proud of all our efforts."

Jordan is currently the number one junior in the province. He says he loves golf.

"Every time I go and play there is a different challenge. I like how you have to adapt."

The team competed against 15 clubs on the 36-hole course. The team had a combined score of 427, which is 15 shots more than second place winners, Westown Golf Club.

James says he has been playing golf for five years. James finished second in his division, he was one shot off first place.

"Although I didn't win my division I'm excited to have won the trophy with my teammates."

This is the 12th time the Stratford Golf Club has won the trophy.

"It's something to play in the champs but it is next level to actually win," Greg says.

Greg also won the Taranaki Junior title by one shot.

"To have won a team trophy and win an individual one as well is pretty special."