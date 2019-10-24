Calling all young hockey fans.

The Vantage Black Sticks Men are headed back to Stratford to fight for their chance to make it to the Olympic games.

Thanks to Hockey New Zealand and Sentinel Homes, two young people will be able to see the action close up, as the Black Sticks Men play Korea in the vital Olympic qualifiers in Stratford.

Two children, one each game, will win the chance of a lifetime to walk on the hockey turf, leading the umpires and teams on for their game. The winner will carry the match ball for the game and get a match day t-shirt to keep as a souvenir, as well as a ticket to the game for themselves and one adult, and a professional photo of their experience.

Advertisement

The competition is open to all Taranaki residents aged nine to 14.

To enter the draw: email: Support@hockeynz.co.nz with the subject line: Sentinel Homes – Bring on the ball!

Include the child's name, age, and parent or guardian's email address and phone number.

Entries close Thursday ,October 31 at 5pm. Hockey New Zealand will contact the winner by phone.