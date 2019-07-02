Stratford-trained Blue Rata Eligius, ridden by Holly Andrew,won his first start last Thursday at the Waverley Gallops.

Trained by Trudy Keegan, Blue Rata Eligius lived up to his name - Eligius is the patron saint of horses - and took home the win.

It was the 13th win of the season for Trudy's team at Bell Brooke Racing Stables.

Waverley results: Thursday, June 27:

RACE 1: 7-7 Blue Rata Eligius (5) H Andrew 1, 9-9 Bubble Gum (10) D Turne 2, 5-5 Second Slip (4) L Allpress 3. All Started. 1-3/4L, 1-3/4L, Lg hd. Time: 1:13.52. Win: $18.00. Places: $4.60, $5.30, $2.70. Quinella: $186.60. Trifecta: $4262.00 (5,10,4). First4: Not Struck. Sub: Not Usual Litening (6). Trainer: Trudy Keegan, Stratford. Breeding: 2 g Rios-Blue Rata Jewel. RACE 2: 1-1 Beckidboo (5) H Schofer 1, 3-4 Trendy Belt (6) H Andrew 2, 11-10 Facetime (9) S McKay 3. Scr: Gratuity, Shady Grey, Special Girl, Easy Habit, Breath Of Fire, Retzena. 1-1/2L, 1-1/4L, Hd. Time: 1:13.47. Win: $2.70. Places: $1.40, $2.80, $7.00. Quinella: $12.00. Trifecta: $650.30 (5,6,9). First4: $4422.40 (5,6,9,11). Double: $45.50 (5/5+), $69.70 (5/6). Sub: Beckidboo (5). Trainer: Allan Sharrock, New Plymouth. Breeding: 4 m Ekraar (USA)-Yeshi Shinko. RACE 3: 13-14 Justa Small Ransom (12) D Hirin 1, 8-10 Toro Rosso (6) A Collett 2, 3-3 Rufus Ruffcut (1) L Allpress 3. Scr: That's Funny, Bella Padoza, Da Jin Shan, Destiny One. Nk, 1/2 nk, 1-1/4L. Time: 1:13.41. Win: $38.60. Places: $9.80, $5.70, $2.10. Quinella: $472.00. Trifecta: $3557.50 (12,6,1). First4: $10752.50 (12,6,1,9). Treble: $2220.40 (5/5+/12). Sub: Penelope Cruise (9). Trainer: Erin Hocquard, Waverley. Breeding: 7 m Handsome Ransom (AUS)-Just Aggie. RACE 4: 1-1 Tavis Court (2) L Allpress 1, 8-8 Meila Rei (10) D Turner 2, 11-11 Great North Road (12) C Burdan 3. Scr: Tigertiger, Chasing The Crown, Lincoln Dreamer, Whiteout. 5-1/4L, 1-3/4L, 1-1/4L. Time: 1:26.31. Win: $2.70. Places: $1.40, $5.30, $6.30. Quinella: $30.10. Trifecta: $903.20 (2,10,12). First4: $7831.40 (2,10,12,11). Double: $101.10 (12/2+), $225.30 (12/10). Sub: Tavis Court (2). Trainer: Anna Clement, Hawera. Breeding: 3 g Tavistock-Keep Her Free. RACE 5: 1-1 Rex Royale (1) J Parkes 1, 5-4 Cog Knish (11) H Andrew 2, 2-2 Cast In Bronze (10) R Hannam 3. Scr: El Senor, Take A Gamble, Galapagos, Houbouchoux, Our Charli's Angel, Infoxicated. 3/4L, 4-1/4L, Nk. Time: 2:22.24. Win: $3.30. Places: $1.50, $2.70, $1.60. Quinella: $14.80. Trifecta: $83.20 (1,11,10). First4: $1267.60 (1,11,10,4). Quaddie: $1692.40 (5+/12/2+/1+). Sub: Rex Royale (1). Trainer: Lisa Latta, Awapuni. Breeding: 4 g Rock 'n' Pop (AUS)-Celtic Crown (USA). RACE 6: 2-3 Look Out (3) B Harrison 1, 1-1 Mondorani (7) L Myers 2, 4-4 Bad Boy Brown (8) Jaimee-L Lupton 3. Scr: Goodwill. 1-1/4L, 3/4L, 2-1/4L. Time: 2:23.99. Win: $4.90. Places: $2.00, $1.40, $3.70. Quinella: $6.10. Trifecta: $98.80 (3,7,8). First4: $1405.10 (3,7,8,14). Double: $11.70 (1+/3), $3.50 (1+/7+). Treble: $35.30 (2+/1+/3). Sub: Mondorani (7). Trainer: Nelson/McDougal, Hastings. Breeding: 6 g Nom du Jeu-Chantilly Pearl. RACE 7: 3-5 Whata Red Prince (4) M Singh 1, 1-1 Tubthumping (2) J Parkes 2, 4-3 Yeah Right (5) R Hannam 3. Scr: Valerius, Bella Nero, El Senor, Take A Gamble, Our Charli's Angel, Infoxicated. 4L, Nse, 1-3/4L. Time: 1:44.56. Win: $8.30. Places: $2.60, $1.50, $2.40. Quinella: $10.00. Trifecta: $173.20 (4,2,5). First4: $4047.60 (4,2,5,11). Sub: Tubthumping (2). Trainer: Fraser Auret, Marton. Breeding: 3 g Red Giant (USA)-Owhata Princess. RACE 8: 1-1 Fattore Otto (1) L Allpress 1, 8-6 Brian Boru (3) J Parkes 2, 5-5 Reliable Miss (12) R Elliot 3. Scr: Valerius, Bella Nero, El Senor, Take A Gamble, Our Charli's Angel, Infoxicated. 1-1/4L, 1-1/4L, Lg nk. Time: 1:44.83. Win: $2.80. Places: $1.50, $3.80, $3.40. Quinella: $19.20. Trifecta: $255.10 (1,3,12). First4: $1856.90 (1,3,12,9). Double: $22.00 (4/1+), $32.50 (4/3). Sub: Fattore Otto (1). Trainer: Gary Vile, Awapuni. Breeding: 3 g The Factor (USA)-Sicilia (AUS). RACE 9: 4-5 Charlie Horse (1) D Turner 1, 11-11 Prince Turbo (10) D Hirini 2, 3-3 Welcome Back (3) L Allpress 3. Scr: Blackgammon, Staccato, Da Jin Shan, Zedabel Lass, Wonder Lass. 1-1/4L, 1L, Lg nk. Time: 1:44.71. Win: $8.20. Places: $3.10, $6.60, $2.60. Quinella: $95.70. Trifecta: $2314.50 (1,10,3). First4: $2813.70 (1,10,3,9). Sub: Aratoka (9). Trainer: Stacey Dougan, Opaki. Breeding: 5 g Zacinto (GB)-Black Anna. RACE 10: 1-1 Thomas Aquinas (2) L Allpress 1, 8-9 Big Ben (7) C Johnson 2, 3-4 Ruffy Rahtwo (1) H Andrew 3. Scr: Blackgammon, Staccato, Da Jin Shan, Zedabel Lass, Wonder Lass. 1-3/4L, 2L, 3/4L. Time: 1:44.62. Win: $3.10. Places: $1.60, $5.30, $2.40. Quinella: $45.70. Trifecta: $436.90 (2,7,1). First4: $2161.60 (2,7,1,3). Quaddie: $813.30 (4/1+/1/2+). Place6: $44.50 (1+,10,11/3, 7+,8/2+,4,5/1+,3,12/1,3,10/1,2+,7). Double: $25.20 (1/2+), $55.70 (1/7). Treble: $130.40 (1+/1/2+). Sub: Thomas Aquinas (2). Trainer: Baker/Forsman, Cambridge. Breeding: 3 g Jakkalberry (IRE)-True Star.