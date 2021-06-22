Workshop to teach people tools on how to build resilience

Mental wealth advisor Tim Waite. Photo / Supplied

A workshop will give people the tools to build their resilience.

Mental wealth adviser Tim Waite will be presenting the workshop.

The workshop's aim is helping people be better prepared for uncertain times.

"We have all experienced uncertainty in life, from the Covid-19 pandemic, to waiting for a call from the doctor. What's important is building resilience. The workshop will look at how we react to uncertainty and provides tools so we're equipped to make important decisions without being rash."

The workshop was organised by Bizlink Hāwera.

Co-ordinator Nikki Watson says Bizlink has committed to delivering four workshops this year.

"They're aimed at giving our members the opportunity to upskill and develop. We started with Smarter Social Media and we now have Tim's workshop. We'll have another two workshops before the end of the year."

Petra Finer, of Bizlink, says the team has a great working relationship with Tim.

"We have worked with him on several occasions."

She says better workplace wellbeing flows onto feeling better in our personal lives and benefits our families.

"It's also extremely important after the ongoing stresses of Covid-19 and lockdown etc. There are more stresses on businesses than ever before, so we are tailoring one of our workshops to helping support them in that area."

The cost of the workshop has been subsided for Bizlink members.

"There are many benefits to being a member. These include workshop, training, seminar opportunities, business support when needed, the ability to participate in town-wide events and promotions, networking opportunities, advocacy support and more."

Nikki says Bizlink works on a targeted rate system.

"All businesses within our borders are automatic members if they pay commercial rates with South Taranaki District Council. This means we don't have to focus our energies on finding members and can devote maximum time to supporting them."

The Details:

What: Building Resilience with Tim Waite.

When: June 28 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Tairoa Lodge.

Tickets: $30 for Bizlink Hāwera members, $80 for non-members. RSVPs needed by June 25.