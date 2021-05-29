Chance to see even more of the Full Monty in Taranaki

Morris West, Regan Tate, Jimmy Bovaird, Brad Duynhoven, Howard Rozon and Tyler McGlone can't believe just how many people want to see them get their gear off in The Full Monty. Photo / Monique Matthews Photography

After being stripped bare of tickets for The Full Monty, Little Theatre is extending its season of the award-winning show.

Tickets to the hit show sold out faster than the six strippers could get their gear off, with some nights fully booked in fewer than five minutes.

Leading man Jimmy Bovaird says the six blokes gearing up to get their gear off were gobsmacked at the record-breaking sell-out.

"People must really want to see us naked."

The popularity of the tickets was a boost for the cast, he says.

"It's an awesome feeling and such a good buzz for us all. Especially the guys - they couldn't believe we had to add more shows. They're practising their dance routines extra hard now."

This week the six leading men are being fitted for their custom-made G-strings, which must come off at record speed and with one hand. The cast have a new respect for anyone who rocks a G-string on a regular basis.

"They're a bit breezy. I'm not sure how girls wear them in winter," Jimmy says.

Director John Lawson says the promise of men in G-strings obviously struck a chord with Taranaki, because the thirst for tickets has been extraordinary.

"It's unbelievable. We've had people begging us for more shows because they missed out.

Thankfully, we've managed to get the rights for another five nights, but that's all we can do. Twenty shows is a lot of work, but our cast and crew are just buzzing about this."

When The Full Monty hits the stage on July 14 it will mark the start of the New Zealand amateur premiere of the show.

"We're pretty chuffed to be hosting the premiere, and to see Taranaki get behind us like this is just awesome," John says.

THE DETAILS:

• Little Theatre's season of The Full Monty, a play by Simon Beaufoy, will now run from July 14 to August 7. The five new shows, from August 3 to 7, will go on sale at noon on Wednesday June 2 at www.iticket.co.nz.