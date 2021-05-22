Stratford District Council long-term plan - Water meters in, food waste collection out

Submissions on the plan closed on May 2 this year, with a hearing held on Tuesday to consider those submissions.

Submissions on the plan closed on May 2 this year, with a hearing held on Tuesday to consider those submissions.

Stratford households will have water meters installed in the future, but they won't be getting a food and green waste bin collection service.

Of the four main projects identified in the Stratford District Council draft long term plan, only two got the go-ahead from councillors who met on Tuesday for the long term plan hearing and deliberation.

Water meters got the green light as did the proposed council-led subdivision, while the food and green waste collection service got the thumbs down along with a proposed targeted economic development rate.

Before making their final decision, councillors spent much of the day hearing from members of the public who had requested to speak to their submissions on various aspects of the long-term plan as well as other requests, as well as discussing each of the 114 written submissions they had received.

Several submissions were requests for funding or support including a request from Toimata Foundation for the Enviroschools projects in the district. While the request received was for an annual contribution of $10,000, councillor Grant Boyde questioned the amount.

"I almost wonder if the amount is enough," he said, asking if they should consider increasing the amount.

Councillor Amanda Harris agreed.

"I support that, especially as Taranaki Regional Council have said they will match, dollar for dollar, the amount given."

Councillors agreed to commit to an annual contribution of $15,000, noting the increase in amount wouldn't impact ratepayers further because it was already by covered by an increase in the waste levy funding.

Monica Newmarch chose to speak to her submission, which highlighted some concerns around the proposed implementation of water meters, particularly on whether enough had been done to educate residents about the importance of water consumption.

"Personally, I don't have a problem with water meters. I don't have a problem with a 'user pays' system either. By all means introduce water meters in time during the later part of the 10 year plan, but has enough been done to get the ratepayers on board with you to learn to respect this commodity?"

She argued water meters should not be the first step in water conservation, but rather a later one.

"Bringing in metering and using it as an incentive to save water, is nothing more than coercive incentivising."

Other submissions on water meters highlighted concerns about the cost to larger families.

The draft long-term plan estimated a family of four would pay a total of $720 in annual usage charges, while a two-person household would pay $360. These estimates included a flat rate of $335.

Mayor Neil Volzke said he appreciated there was concern regarding larger families, but noted it was a fact the larger the household size, the higher cost would be.

"They pay more for their gas, electricity, for their food. They consume more and so pay more."

Councillors voted in favour of implementing water metering, but on the basis no costs were incurred until there was more clarity regarding the Central Government's Three Waters Reform plan.

Only three councillors, Min McKay, Gloria Webby and Alan Jamieson voted in favour of introducing a food and green waste collection service meaning the project will not go ahead.

Recognising that there needed to be more education around both water and waste, councillors added funding for a new 20-hour-a-week position, to support education and promotion programmes surrounding water conservation and waste minimisation.

The proposed targeted economic development rate didn't get the green light from councillors, with Min McKay, Alan Jamieson, Jono Erwood, Amanda Harris, Rick Coplestone and Vaughan Jones voting to keep the status quo. This means investment in economic development will continue to be funded as it is currently with all ratepayers footing the bill.

Overall changes to the plan have resulted in a slightly lower average rates increase over the 10 years of 4.60 per cent (against 4.69 per cent in the draft) with a year one increase changing from the 4.25 per cent projected in the draft plan to 4.63 per cent.

The Long Term Plan 2021-2031 documents will be changed to reflect the amendments made before coming back to council for adoption on June 22 this year.

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.