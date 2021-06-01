Netsafe presentation teaches students how to keep safe online

Netsafe schools team manager Andrew Cowie talked to Stratford High School students about online safety.

A presentation has taught Stratford High School students how to keep safe online.

Netsafe schools team manager Andrew Cowie visited the school earlier this month to talk to the students.

"I discussed online safety and how to combat online bullying. It's important for our young people to be able to identify and see the risks."

Netsafe is a non-profit online safety organisation founded in 1998 to help New Zealand internet users stay safe online.

Chief executive Martin Cocker says Netsafe's schools programme assists schools to have a safe environment.

"Part of that is delivering an online safety curriculum. It's about meeting the needs of our young people and providing guidance and help."

He says while students are familiar with the devices they are using and how the platforms work, they aren't as aware of understanding the implications of sharing content online.

"It's about teaching them how to share and participate in ways which protect not only their own wellbeing but also that of others."

Martin says he has five top tips for keeping safe online.

"The first is keep it locked which means showing your child how to use a password to protect their devices, accounts and the information contained in them. Keeping it private is about making sure your child doesn't disclose personal information like their address and that they know how to keep their profiles private."

The second tip is keeping it helpful.

"It's about explaining to your child that what they do online leaves a digital footprint so it's always best to think twice. Keeping it real is about talking to your child about how to handle approaches from strangers and why sometimes people pretend to be someone else online.

"The final tip is keeping it friendly. This is about teaching your child to be kind and respectful online, and to be careful talking to, or sharing information with, people they don't know."

Stratford High School student Nancy Kirk, 18, found the presentation beneficial.

"I learnt how it's important to watch what we share online because once it's up, it's there forever."