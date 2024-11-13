Work to build a new bridge at the Hauranga Pā site near Ōākura begins this month.
New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) with support from local hapū is replacing the bridge destroyed during ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi in 2022.
The project will also add a path supported by a new rock bank to provide access around the headland at high tide.
It is expected to cost about $2 million, with about $440k funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.
Hauranga Pā sits within the tribal area of Ngāti Tairi and was one of the largest pā in the Tataraimaka district.