Work starting on new bridge at historic Hauranga Pā site in Taranaki

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
The Hauranga headland where the pathway will run between the Timaru and Whenuariki streams.

Work to build a new bridge at the Hauranga Pā site near Ōākura begins this month.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) with support from local hapū is replacing the bridge destroyed during ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi in 2022.

The project will also add a path supported by a new rock bank to provide access around the headland at high tide.

It is expected to cost about $2 million, with about $440k funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

Hauranga Pā sits within the tribal area of Ngāti Tairi and was one of the largest pā in the Tataraimaka district.

In recent years it has been a popular link for walkers and cyclists between the Timaru and Whenuariki streams, and this has damaged the site’s archaeological features.

Following a karakia at the site to mark the start of the work, NPDC infrastructure project manager Nigel Wilson said the council is required by law to protect the Hauranga Pā.

“So we designed the bridge and pathway together as a great route for walkers to enjoy the coast while still respecting the archaeological and wāhi tapu site. The planning for this work in a sensitive coastal environment has required extensive technical input.”

The path construction window is tight to protect the penguins and other wildlife.

“We’ve had widespread community and hapū support for a new bridge and walkway, but the legal consent process, requiring consents from Taranaki Regional Council, the Department of Conservation and NPDC, has taken longer than expected.”

Although it will be a shared pathway, cyclists must walk their bikes for the safety of other users.


