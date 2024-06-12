Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Whanganui-born, Taranaki-based Shakespeare scholar uncovers The Bard’s philosophy

Alyssa Smith
By
5 mins to read
Stratford Shakespeare scholar Roger Peters surrounded by his research and works. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford Shakespeare scholar Roger Peters surrounded by his research and works. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A sonnet reading transformed into decades of research and knowledge for Stratford Shakespeare scholar Roger Peters.

Peters has spent decades researching and writing books and essays linking philosophy to Shakespeare’s work.

Although Peters

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press