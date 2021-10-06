Waitara Māori Women's Welfare League holding vaccination clinics

Members of the MWWL in Waitara are holding Covid-19 vaccination clinics. Photo / NZME

The aunties of the Waitara Māori Women's Welfare League (MWWL) are leading the

charge against Covid-19 in defence of their kaumatua, their whānau, their hapu, and

the wider community.

Together with the Taranaki DHB and Ngāti Rāhiri Hapu, the members of the MWWL in

Waitara are holding Covid-19 vaccination clinics at 38 Queen St, Waitara (next to

New World supermarket), for the next four weeks.

Waitara MWWL secretary Wiki Michalanney says if we want to keep our whānau and our community safe, people need to be vaccinated.

"Us wahine wanted to help and reached out to the Taranaki DHB so we could hold a clinic for the whole community. We are welcoming everyone because it is only by coming together we are going to beat this thing."

Cups of tea and coffee will be available, and Wiki promises some edible treats too.

Bevan Clayton-Smith, Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination programme senior responsible

officer, says vaccination is our frontline defence against Covid-19 and people need

to step up and get immunised.

"The virus is knocking on Taranaki's door and individuals need to be aware of the risk

they are putting our family, our friends and whole way of life under by not being

vaccinated. As a programme, we were very pleased to be able to help the Waitara aunties bring this clinic to their community."

Bookings for the clinics can be made on BookMyVaccine, or call 0800 28 29 26 (8am - 8pm, seven days). Walk-ins on the day are also welcome.

Dates and times:

Thursday, October 7, Wednesday, October 13, Thursday, October 14, Wednesday, October 20, Thursday, October 21, Wednesday, October 27, Thursday, October 28, 9am – 3.30pm.