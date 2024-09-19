“We have books covering cooking, arts and crafts, embroidery, transport, travel, history, gardening, health and education.”
She said there is also a New Zealand author section.
“This includes a fiction section on New Zealand authors. There are heaps of books covering the All Blacks and other sports that New Zealanders are involved in. We have biographies and autobiographies on both New Zealanders and other important people.”
Or if people prefer some fiction, she said there will be plenty of great titles
“Our most popular area is the fiction - these are all in alphabetical order by author which makes it easy to look for your favourite author.”
The money raised will be used to digitise old newspapers on Papers Past and to add to their database.
“We collect material related to South Taranaki. Whether it is school magazines, club anniversaries or jubilee booklets. This eventually gets indexed and added to our database. We can then use this database when visitors call in researching their ancestors.”
She said the fair is a cheap and affordable way to add to your reading list.
“We have a speciality section on New Zealand books at marked prices. Otherwise, all the books are $2 each with children’s books at 50c each.”
The details:
What: Hawera Genealogy and Local History book fair
When: October 4, 5 and 6, 9.30am to 6pm
Where: 48 Union Street, Hawera
