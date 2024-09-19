The Hawera Genealogy and Local History will have more than 20,000 titles for people to browse through.

The Hawera Genealogy and Local History will have more than 20,000 titles for people to browse through.

Whether you’re looking for an autobiography or fiction an upcoming bookfair will have it all, says Hāwera Genealogy and Local History convenor Jill Williams.

There are currently more than 20,000 books lining the shelves of the Hāwera Genealogy and Local History book fair room, ready to find their next reader at the club’s upcoming book fair in October.

Williams said the fair has been running for 10 years.

“At the start we used to keep all the books in boxes and transport them to a hall and unpack and have to pack them up after the fair. Now we have the book fair permanently set up, making for an easy-running book fair.”

She said the books will be categorised into different subjects.