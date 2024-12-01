Advertisement
Waikato couple win 2024 Beledene Premier Dairy Cow at Stratford A&P Show

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
The team of Charbelle Holsteins and Sherborne Jerseys with Beledene Shield winning cow Charbelle Tatoo Pix at the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Large crowds gathered to watch the livestock shows at the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday, December 1.

There were several classes running on the day, including the coveted Beledene Premier Dairy Cow.

With a $6000 prize pool, half of which went to first place, the event was hotly contested.

Waikato couple and Charbelle Holsteins and Sherborne Jerseys owners Annabelle and Stephen Scherer won the prestigious award, with Annabelle saying they are pleased with the win.

“This show has been great, we’re a mix of shocked and stoked to win.”

Annabelle said Charbelle Tatoo Pix has been entered into the show since she was a calf.

“This is our fifth year coming and the fifth year we’ve brought her to the show.”

That wasn’t the only award the cow won, with Charbelle Tatoo Pix also winning the supreme Holstein champion, best udder and senior champion Holstein categories.

“We love the show and the atmosphere it has.”

Getting to the show is a long journey, she said, but a worthwhile one, with Charbelle Holsteins and Sherborne Jerseys winning the in 2023 and Holstein Friesian North Island Championships in 2022.

“We enjoy the challenge of travel and we really enjoy catching up with all our show friends.”

