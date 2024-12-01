The team of Charbelle Holsteins and Sherborne Jerseys with Beledene Shield winning cow Charbelle Tatoo Pix at the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The team of Charbelle Holsteins and Sherborne Jerseys with Beledene Shield winning cow Charbelle Tatoo Pix at the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Large crowds gathered to watch the livestock shows at the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday, December 1.

There were several classes running on the day, including the coveted Beledene Premier Dairy Cow.

With a $6000 prize pool, half of which went to first place, the event was hotly contested.

Waikato couple and Charbelle Holsteins and Sherborne Jerseys owners Annabelle and Stephen Scherer won the prestigious award, with Annabelle saying they are pleased with the win.

“This show has been great, we’re a mix of shocked and stoked to win.”