Trust and Stratford police deliver over 100 shirts for Pink Shirt Day

Eltham Primary School senior students with safety officer Di Gleeson and Senior Constable Jono Erwood. Photo/ Supplied

The Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust (CTSCT) and Stratford police delivered over 100 shirts to support the anti-bullying Pink Shirt Day.

Pink Shirt Day began in Canada in 2007 when two students took a stand against bullying, after a student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

Midhirst Primary School with their pink shirts. Photo/ Supplied

CTSCT safety officer Di Gleeson says the day was great to be a part of.

"It's all about education around anti-bullying and raising awareness. We're encouraging pupils to be kind to others and if they do witness bullying behaviour, to become upstanders instead of bystanders."

Kaponga Primary School with their pink shirts. Photo/ Supplied

The trust and Senior Constable Jono Erwood visited Midhirst, Rawhitiroa, Eltham and Kaponga primary schools on Friday October 16, giving out over 100 pink shirts for the senior pupils of the schools.

"Once they received their shirts they became ambassadors for the rest of the school and explained the meaning behind why they were wearing a pink shirt," Di says.

Rawhitiroa Primary School senior students with safety officer Di Gleeson and Senior Constable Jono Erwood. Photo/ Supplied

Jono says it was 'great' to see the pupils, parents and staff involved on the day.

"They all got on board to support a great cause and raise awareness. The kids all embraced Pink Shirt Day."