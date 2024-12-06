Tranzit's festival bus will take people to and from TSB Festival of Lights.

A vibrant, eye-catching TSB Festival of Lights bus will turn heads in Taranaki this summer.

Tranzit Coachlines has signed up for another year to support the New Plymouth District Council’s TSB Festival of Lights by offering a free bus service to help alleviate traffic congestion and ensure festival-goers get safely to and from the event in the CBD.

After the success of last year’s free service, offered in partnership with the council and Centre City, Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki manager Colin Shotter said the company is happy to support the popular event again this summer.

Thebus will be easy to spot thanks to its colourful livery with depictions of light artworks in this year’s festival, and music, flora and fauna found at Pukekura Park.

“Last year, our free bus service generated compliments like ‘we took the free bus from the city centre to the Festival of Lights on the weekend - very impressed. Nice clean bus and great driver would recommend’ so we are pleased to be supporting the festival again this summer and ensuring visitors to New Plymouth can get safely to and from the event.